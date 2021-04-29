Music
Billie Eilish Gets Entangled With A Snake For 'Your Power' Video

Billie Eilish "The World's A Little Blurry" Live Premiere Event

Source: Koury Angelo / Getty

Billie Eilish is giving fans an early preview of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever. On Thursday (April 29), Eilish shared the video for “Your Power” where the multi-time Grammy Award-winner finds herself being smothered by a snake.

The emotional video is a metaphor for men who abuse their power in the music industry, specifically against younger women. In the song’s lyrics, Elish lays out a more than common scenario in regards to an older man grooming a younger woman and facing repercussions once he’s finally held accountable.

“Does it keep you in control? / For you to keep her in a cage? / And you swear you didn’t know / You said you thought she was your age/ How dare you,” she sings on the song.

“Your Power” is the first official release from Happier Than Ever which is due out on July 30.

“this is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written,” Eilish wrote about “Your Power” in a statement. “i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.”

Watch the self-directed visual below.

