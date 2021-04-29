Entertainment News
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder & Robbery

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Lady Gaga can breathe a bit better tonight.

Five individuals have been arrested in the violent kidnapping of her beloved French bulldogs on February 24, per the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident resulted in Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, being shot and critically injured.

The suspects have been charged with various crimes including attempted murder and robbery. Among those charged include the woman who brought Gaga’s dogs to the police station not long after the global superstar offered a half a million-dollar reward for their return.

Fischer was walking Gaga’s three bulldogs, Koji, Gustav and Asia when he was approached by armed individuals demanding the dogs. Once Fischer refused, he was shot in the chest and the kidnappers made off with Koji and Gustav, leaving Asia behind. Two days later, the dogs were returned to a Los Angeles area police station.

Days after the attack, Gaga released a statement thanking Fischer for his bravery.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” she wrote. “You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer himself wrote a lengthy Instagram post following the attack, highlighting how Asia came to his side as he lay bleeding.

“While a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” he wrote. “My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)
