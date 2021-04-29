News
Pop Smoke, Drake And Cardi B Nominated For 2021 Billboard Music Awards

With the The Weeknd leading the nomination nods.

While we wait on some long-awaited album releases, some heavy hitters are being recognized for their previous work. The nominations have been revealed for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

As spotted on Billboard Magazine, one of the most anticipated honors within the recording industry is fast approaching. This week, The Today Show announced the artists who have a chance of taking home some prized hardware. Naturally, the shortlist reads like a who’s who of those who provided the world some great vibes to take their minds off the year that was 2020.

The “Top Hot 100 Artist” category is primed to be one of the toughest choices with the likes of DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd as the five finalists. For “Top Latin Male Artist” Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and J Balvin will fight it out for the top spot. Lastly, there will be a three-way dance between Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie for “Top Female Rap Artist”.

The Weeknd though will lead all artists with over with eight nominations including “Top Artist”, “Top Male Artist”, “Top Streaming Artist”, “Top R&B Artist” and “Top Male R&B Artist”. While he has made his disdain for The Grammy Awards it is unclear if he will be participating or attending the Billboard Awards.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, May 23 at 8 PM EST/ 5 PM PST on NBC. Yuri Hall and LaLa Milan are slotted as the hosts.

