The former senior editor at RottenTomatoes.com joined the show to talk about the sci-fi series “Jupiter’s Legacy” starring Josh Duhamel that’s she’s binge-watching and the horror thriller “Things Heard & Seen” starring Amanda Seyfried & James Norton…

Plus, don’t miss watching the animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” streaming on Netflix.

Listen and watch the trailers below!

