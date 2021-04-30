Radio One Exclusives
Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Fest Expanding To 2 Days For 2021

Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Travis Scott is giving fans a gift for his 29th birthday – aside from a release of Air Jordan VI sneakers.

The multi-platinum rapper’s beloved Astroworld Festival is back for 2021 and will take place at NRG Park with a TWO DAY event beginning on November 5 and ending on November 6. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (May 5) at 12 noon.

“FOR THIS BDAY ALL I WANT IS RAGE,” Scott captioned on Instagram Friday (April 30). “MAN WE BEEN LOCKED IN A HOUSE FOR SOMETIME NOW AND I BEEN BANGING MY HEAD AROUND TRYNNA TO GET BACK TO IT I BEEN WANTING TO SHARE AND EXPERINCE WITH ALL THE OTHER LIKE MINDED CHAOTIC RAGER LIKE ME FOR SOME TIME NOW. THAT BEING SAID IN NOVEMBER POP OUT AT THE FEST ASTROWORLD FEST 2021 2 DAYS THIS YEAR WITH AND OUT LANDISH LINE UP SEE U SOON !!!”

The festival, originally introduced in 2018, was the culmination of Scott’s vision of reimagining Houston’s famed Astroworld theme park with a massive concert lineup and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 2020 edition of the festival was put on hold but Scott promised fans it would return for 2021.

RELATED: In Astroworld Fest, Travis Scott Made Houston The Epicenter Of Music For One Night Again [#AstroworldFest Recap]

The highly popular festival has seen performers from the likes of Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Marilyn Manson and Scott as a prime headliner. The 2019 edition featured a shocking appearance from Dave Chappelle as well as Kanye West, who watched as the fans serenaded him with “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019

Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

107 photos Launch gallery

Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

Continue reading Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

How do you step up on year one of a festival, despite limitations? You merely bring out bigger names and create greater memories. That's what Travis Scott managed to cook up with the second annual Astroworld Festival. The themes and feelings from the first year were there but there were little twists and changes. Instead of a full-on celebration of his platinum-selling album of the same name, the second Astroworld Fest celebrated the rage. You knew the theme rides would be around but you weren't ready for DaBaby and Playboy Carti to turn into full-blown rockstars while a literal rockstar in Marilyn Manson engaged a crowd as if it were 1998 again. You weren't expected a mock injury video from Travis to lead off his headlining set with an ambulance and nasty gurney leading him out. Nor would you have expected to see Dave Chappelle pull up or Kanye West to briefly perform "Can't Tell Me Nothing." Even Spanish singer Rosalía made her Houston debut by doing a festival first, an entire set in her native language to an enthralled crowd who demanded she return for another date. Kylie Jenner even took time to sneak around front and see her perform. For more on Astroworld Fest, relive the night via our photos from Killa Kev.

Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Fest Expanding To 2 Days For 2021  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

