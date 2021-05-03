News
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set [Video]

Tunechi shared a story about being on the road with Dark Man X.

Lil Wayne With DJ Stevie J Perform In Miami

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Dark Man X inspired a legion of Hip-Hop fans and rappers. Among the aforementioned is Lil Wayne, who took time from his performance at Trillerfest on Saturday, May 1 to pay tribute to the late rap star.

Weezy took time to reflect on touring with Cash Money, whose roster was so deep it meant they could only really go on the road with another record label, which happened to be Ruff Ryders Records.

“When I was a younger kid, we used to be on tour a lot, right. Like six months a year,” said Wayne from the stage. “We used to go tour with another record label. We used to have so many artists we didn’t need to have no opening acts ’cause we just needed another record label, and it was just us and them. So back then we went on this tour called ‘The Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour’.”

The crowd applauded and then Tunechi continued, “See, being from New Orleans it’s so far away from New York and Cali and shit like that. We didn’t know if it was real when we seen it on TV, the New York guys, the LA people. So when we saw DMX we all fell in love. But when I got on tour with him, and now you’re in the hotel lobby, you’re backstage, you run into a n***a and he actually says something to you, and when you see this n*gga talk like how he rap, and you see this n***a is what he is, and you see this n*gga has a zillion dogs with him, then a zillion dogs with him it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherf*cking impressed, whatever. Ladies and gentlemen please make some noise for the late, great, DMX.”

Lil Wayne then shouted out Swizz Beatz, noting that X’s passing particularly hurt the producer since they were close friends. The comment was a springboard into a performance of the Swizz Beatz produced “Uproar.”

Watch the moment below.

Rest in power DMX.

Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set [Video]

