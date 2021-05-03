H-Town
HomeH-Town

Federal Charges Filed Against Individuals Accused Of Smuggling 90 People In SW Houston

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-IMMIGRATION-SMUGGLING-TEXAS

Source: FRANCOIS PICARD / Getty

After a Southwest Houston home was discovered to have housed nearly 100 people hidden inside, federal authorities have charged those they believe are responsible for operating the stash house.

According to court documents, Marina Garcia-Diaz, 22, Henry Licona-Larios, 31, Kevin Licona-Lopez, 25, Marco Baca-Perez 30 and Marcelo Garcia-Palacios, 21 all “harbored, concealed and shielded illegal aliens for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain.” If convicted, the five face up to 10 years in prison.

On Friday (April 30), 97 people, a majority of whom were men, were found inside the home located on the  12200 block of Chessington Drive at South Kensington Drive. A woman had called police saying her brother had been kidnapped, sparking an investigation which determined the woman paid to have her brother brought into the United States, only for the individuals to hold him for ransom.

“She had paid several thousand dollars for him to be smuggled into the United States,” according to the criminal complaint filed. “However, the smugglers had allegedly demanded additional money before they would release her brother. They also threatened to kill him.”

Inside the home, dozens of people were found inside two different rooms within the two-story house. Each room had deadbolts on the doors preventing escape.

“When we got into the house we realized there were over 90 people inside. We immediately began to assess any threats and render medical care,” Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said. “It was very surprising.”

Federal Charges Filed Against Individuals Accused Of Smuggling 90 People In SW Houston  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With…
 8 hours ago
05.03.21
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder…
 4 days ago
04.29.21
Kid Cudi Collabs With NFL To Release Exclusive…
 4 days ago
04.29.21
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 5 days ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Punk Song That Reminds…
 5 days ago
04.28.21
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish Announces New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’
 6 days ago
04.27.21
Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running For Governor Of California
 1 week ago
04.23.21
WATCH: Miley Cyrus Pulls Prank on The Kid…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.21
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future…
 2 weeks ago
04.22.21
Elizabeth Olsen Wished To Change Her Surname Growing…
 2 weeks ago
04.22.21
Billie Eilish Spotted With New Boo Thang?
 2 weeks ago
04.21.21
‘School of Rock’ Clip Resurfaces Promoting Body Positivity…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split After 4-Year Relationship
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
Who Wore It Better? Kurt Cobain or Kid…
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
Photos
Close