Turn Up Tuesday: May The 4th Be With You

Part-Time Justin would like to dedicate this Turn Up Tuesday to Star Wars starting with the Good Morning Treat! We play “Which Side Do You Choose?” with light side or the dark side themed choices…

Plus, get his tasty recipe for the Baby Yoda Margarita below.

  • Jedi Code or Sith Code
  • Blue or Green
  • Baby Yoda or Baby Jar Jar Binks
  • Luke Skywalker or The Mandalorian
  • Princess Leia or Queen Amidala
  • C-3PO or R2-D2

INGREDIENTS

  • 3oz Reposado Tequila
  • 3oz Midori, gives its green color
  • 1oz lime juice
  • .5oz Agave Syrup

Garnish with two lime wedges and two big red grapes for the eyes and the ears! Use a brown paper bag to surround the stem of the glass for Baby Yoda’s cloths.

