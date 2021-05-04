NRG Park Announces Contest Offering Tickets & Giveaways For Vaccinated Participants

If you’re in the Houston-area and still have yet to receive your COVID-19 vaccine shot, NRG Park may have a reason for you to do so. The park and its community vaccine center are announcing a brand new contest where those who receive vaccinations at the site are entered for a chance to win tickets and giveaways to select events!
If you receive your vaccination between MAY 3 and MAY 16, you will be entered into a random drawing to win tickets to one of the following events or giveaways:
- Houston Texans
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo– (Grounds Passes)
- 2021 Nutcracker Market
- Monster Jam
- Disney on Ice
- 2022 Boat Show
- 2022 Houston Auto show
- Astros Giveaways
- Houston Dynamo/Dash
- Houston area concerts presented by Live Nation.
*Some restrictions may apply
*Tickets are subject to availability.
Participants will receive their vaccination at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A. 9036 S. Main Street. Houston, TX, 77054 from 12 pm – 9 pm. Walk-ins/Drive-ups are available. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance are required. Vaccines are free.
You can click HERE for official rules.
