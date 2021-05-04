NRG Park Announces Contest Offering Tickets & Giveaways For Vaccinated Participants

H-Town
If you’re in the Houston-area and still have yet to receive your COVID-19 vaccine shot, NRG Park may have a reason for you to do so. The park and its community vaccine center are announcing a brand new contest where those who receive vaccinations at the site are entered for a chance to win tickets and giveaways to select events!

If you receive your vaccination between MAY 3 and MAY 16, you will be entered into a random drawing to win tickets to one of the following events or giveaways:

  • Houston Texans
  • Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™– (Grounds Passes)
  • 2021 Nutcracker Market
  • Monster Jam
  • Disney on Ice
  • 2022 Boat Show
  • 2022 Houston Auto show
  • Astros Giveaways
  • Houston Dynamo/Dash
  • Houston area concerts presented by Live Nation.

*Some restrictions may apply

*Tickets are subject to availability.

Participants will receive their vaccination at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A9036 S. Main Street. Houston, TX, 77054 from 12 pm – 9 pm. Walk-ins/Drive-ups are available. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance are required. Vaccines are free.

You can click HERE for official rules.

