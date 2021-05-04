Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re in the Houston-area and still have yet to receive your COVID-19 vaccine shot, NRG Park may have a reason for you to do so. The park and its community vaccine center are announcing a brand new contest where those who receive vaccinations at the site are entered for a chance to win tickets and giveaways to select events!

If you receive your vaccination between MAY 3 and MAY 16, you will be entered into a random drawing to win tickets to one of the following events or giveaways:

Houston Texans

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – (Grounds Passes)

– (Grounds Passes) 2021 Nutcracker Market

Monster Jam

Disney on Ice

2022 Boat Show

2022 Houston Auto show

Astros Giveaways

Houston Dynamo/Dash

Houston area concerts presented by Live Nation.

*Some restrictions may apply

*Tickets are subject to availability.

Participants will receive their vaccination at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A. 9036 S. Main Street. Houston, TX, 77054 from 12 pm – 9 pm. Walk-ins/Drive-ups are available. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance are required. Vaccines are free.

You can click HERE for official rules.

RELATED: Bun B Teams With Houston Music Foundation For Vaccine Drive

NRG Park Announces Contest Offering Tickets & Giveaways For Vaccinated Participants was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: