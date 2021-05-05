News
HomeNews

Lil Nas X Shares How He Handles Trolls In New Interview

The "Montero" star spoke exclusively with Entertainment Weekly in a wide-ranging chat.

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
Logitech Celebrates Creators With First-Ever Song Breaker Awards

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Lil Nas X has earned the status of becoming one of the swiftest personalities on social media, using blazing wit and humor to counter folks who try to come at him. The “Montero” star recently talked about his strategy of dealing with trolls and admits that his own trolling past came from a defensive space.

In an exclusive cover story with Entertainment Weekly, the 22-year-old artist shared some of his past regrets, addressed the controversy surrounding the so-called “Satan Sneakers” Nikes, and walking back his previously known fandom for all things Nicki Minaj. However, when the conversation shifted to trolls and trolling, Lil Nas X expressed some remorse for his former ways.

From EW.com:

Nas also regrets some actions of his pre-fame days, when he used to tweet hateful messages toward random people for no reason. After he came out, though, he found himself on the receiving end of similar responses. “When I first got famous, I would block everybody,” he says, of the vicious trolls that flooded (and continue to flood) his mentions. “But now it’s like, okay, cool. For me, I would rather somebody hate the s— out of me when they’re talking about me rather than not say anything at all, because that’s giving more power to my name.”

Which isn’t to say he doesn’t just let the hate wash over him. His social media presence now harkens back to the era of Rihanna not giving a f—, clapping back at trolls in her own mentions. “I’m very much a chaotic, good person,” he says. “I almost never want to start shooting at somebody who didn’t bring it to my doorstep, you know? But I kind of live for when somebody tries to get me and I’m ready to throw it back at them tenfold. Do I feel bad about it sometimes? Every now and then, but I feel less bad knowing that I didn’t start it. I try to never throw stones, but if somebody throws one at me, I’m throwing an entire house.”

The entire interview is certainly worth a read, and you can check out the whole thing here.

Photo: Getty

Lil Nas X Shares How He Handles Trolls In New Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 1 day ago
05.05.21
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 1 day ago
05.05.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Fest Expanding To 2 Days…
 5 days ago
05.05.21
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder…
 6 days ago
04.29.21
Kid Cudi Collabs With NFL To Release Exclusive…
 6 days ago
04.29.21
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 1 week ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Punk Song That Reminds…
 1 week ago
04.28.21
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish Announces New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’
 1 week ago
04.27.21
Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running For Governor Of California
 2 weeks ago
04.23.21
WATCH: Miley Cyrus Pulls Prank on The Kid…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.21
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future…
 2 weeks ago
04.22.21
Elizabeth Olsen Wished To Change Her Surname Growing…
 2 weeks ago
04.22.21
Billie Eilish Spotted With New Boo Thang?
 2 weeks ago
04.21.21
Photos
Close