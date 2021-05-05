KKMS Daily News: War On Ants

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Producer Trey talks about the war on ants but it’s Part-Time Justin that really has the problem. Plus, a surprise visit when someone needs it most, and Big Al’s double podcast day!

PLUS J-Si suffered a day-ruining accident. Ana has another skill, thanks to TikTok! And Kellie pleads for someone to tell her that it’s not really like this!

Be listening for the alarm to be activated for Beat the Bank: Money Heist!

VIDEO

AUDIO

Also On Radio Now 92.1: