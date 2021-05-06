Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Sorry Lucky

KKMS Daily News 050621

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Kellie and Allen were told that they were the only ones that could be trusted with this prized possession. New pup alert? Chloe discovered the truth a little too late and Producer Trey needs to launch an investigation.

PLUS Part-Time Justin had to get all up in his dog’s business. Producer Nick’s sweat sesh. And Big Al’s history lesson that’s too naughty to share!

