We remember our friend Madison Star, and all of the good times that we had with her on the Kidd’s Kids trip in 2011. It’s fun hearing those memories again and remembering all of the good moments…

That’s why the Kidd’s Kids trip is so special to us, and why we are extra excited to be taking 30 families on the trip of a lifetime this year!

Now accepting applications for the 2021 trip to Walt Disney World!

