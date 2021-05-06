Entertainment News
Megan Thee Stallion To Hosts New Online Reality Show

Megan Thee Stallion took to twitter to announce she a new online reality show coming to Snapchat.  It’s called “Off Thee Leash” which is perfect because Megan will be hosting and will have special celebrity guests stop by with their pets.  And we’ve seen plenty of instances where the pets are just as big of celebrities as their owners!  Here’s the video of Megan making the announcement.

There’s not an official release date for the show, but it is expected to come out later this year.

 

Source: https://www.nme.com/news/music/megan-thee-stallion-announces-snapchat-reality-series-off-thee-leash-2935046?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=megan-thee-stallion-announces-snapchat-reality-series-off-thee-leash

Megan Thee Stallion To Hosts New Online Reality Show  was originally published on radionowindy.com

