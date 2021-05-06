Entertainment News
Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Concerts Coming to Fortnite?

Allegedly, some plans were leaked about some upcoming collaborations between artists, celebrities, athletes and the popular video game Fortnite!  Someone did a deep dive and went through a 94 page document that goes back to June 2020.  But in there were a list of possible collaborations, most notably Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga coming up in September.  It doesn’t say if the artists would be two individual events or would they team up on the same event.  They do have the hit song together “Rain On Me” so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Fortnite has had some pretty epic in game concerts.

Including, Travis Scott

Diplo,

And J Balvin

Can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga concert!

 

Source: https://www.nme.com/news/gaming-news/fortnite-documents-ariana-grande-lady-gaga-concerts-2934578?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fortnite-documents-ariana-grande-lady-gaga-concerts

