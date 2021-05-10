News
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance

The Cartier Tank Française watch was reportedly one of Diana's favorite pieces.

Meghan Markle brought words of good will and big bling to her weekend appearance at Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World!

Showing off her baby bump and pricey jewels, Markle used her star power to help promote worldwide vaccination efforts against COVID-19. She said women, particularly women of color, have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5million women have lost work in the US, and 47million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”

“We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger; that as we rebuild, we rebuild together.” Markle added.

Known to make headlines for style following every public outing, Markle wore a red dress by designer Carolina Herrera, and a time piece that holds sentimental value: The gold Cartier Tank Française watch, worth $25,000, is identical to the watch Diana wore during public appearances. To complete the look, Markle also wore her own $6,550 Cartier LOVE bracelet, another $5,000 gold bangle and a $173 “Women Power Charm Necklace.” The necklace features a female Venus symbol and with a protesting fist.

 

While US vaccination efforts have made an impact on the spread of COVID-19, citizens of poorer countries are still struggling.

Markle said she is hopeful that, by taking a united front, the world can soon return to a sense of normalcy.

“If we work together to bring vaccines to every country and continent, insist that vaccines are equitably distributed and fairly priced, and ensure that governments around the world are donating their additional vaccines to countries in need, then we can begin to fully rebuild, not only to restore us to where we were before, but to go further and rapidly advance the conditions, opportunity, and mobility for women everywhere.”

