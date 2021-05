Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS turn up treat in the mornings (it’s perfect for your pocketbook) and we play a silly game called “Jinx”…

The objective is for our two-person teams to intentionally speak the same word or phrase simultaneously.

Plus, get his tasty recipe for an Iced Coffee below.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz creamer

2 large ice cubes

1 cup of cold brew coffee

Chocolate syrup

Whipped cream

