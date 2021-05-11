Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: J-Si's Talent Show Dilemma

KKMS Daily News 051121

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Producer Nick’s son is shocked that Part-Time Justin doesn’t have kids, Ana’s recommendations and Chloe might have to perform at the talent show alone.

PLUS Big Al has a genius idea involving a U-Haul, Kellie doesn’t goes to the doctor and Producer Trey heard his sons first word!

Be listening for the alarm to be activated for Beat the Bank: Money Heist!

