Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Love Letters To Kellie: Honest Rant

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Kellie gives her love advice to a middle schooler who just can’t stop thinking about their old crush even though they are in a new relationship. What do you do when you like more than one person at once?

PLUS Another day another Rantberry!!! Kellie was very honest answering this letter today (wink wink).

Kellie offers her love advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHT

AUDIO

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

love letters to kellie

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Campaigns During Final Weeks Of Primary Season
Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Talk Show In…
 4 hours ago
05.12.21
Demi Lovato Looks For Aliens In New TV…
 24 hours ago
05.12.21
Billie Eilish Performs “Your Power” On Colbert
 24 hours ago
05.12.21
The Numerous Projects That Makes Drake Billboard’s Artist…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Amazon Prime’s Anthology Series ‘Solos’ Stars Morgan Freeman,…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Villains Double The Trouble In Trailer For ‘Venom:…
 2 days ago
05.10.21
George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze…
 5 days ago
05.10.21
Megan Thee Stallion To Hosts New Online Reality…
 6 days ago
05.07.21
Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Concerts Coming to…
 6 days ago
05.07.21
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 1 week ago
05.05.21
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With…
 1 week ago
05.03.21
Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Fest Expanding To 2 Days…
 2 weeks ago
05.05.21
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.21
Photos
Close