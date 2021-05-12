Love Letters To Kellie: Honest Rant

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Kellie gives her love advice to a middle schooler who just can’t stop thinking about their old crush even though they are in a new relationship. What do you do when you like more than one person at once?

PLUS Another day another Rantberry!!! Kellie was very honest answering this letter today (wink wink).

Kellie offers her love advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

