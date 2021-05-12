Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Machine Gun Kelly Got Relationship Help From Bernie Sanders

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE

Machine Gun Kelly was a guest on The Ellen Show today (May 12) and we found out a lot of info we didn’t know before.  Remember that necklace MGK had with Megan Fox’s blood in it?  Well he explained the story behind that.  He also shared how Bernie Sanders, yes former presidential candidate and national internet treasure, assisted him during the early stages of the courtship between MGK and Megan Fox.  MGK explained how Fox was going away for a movie shoot in Bulgaria and he didn’t have a passport to go visit her.  Turns out that Bernie Sanders himself helped MGK get a passport so he could visit Fox and keep the romance alive!  Can you imagine getting an assist from Bernie Sanders and having him as your wingman?  Check out the full interview and his performance on the Ellen Show!

 

 

 

 

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/television/9571322/machine-gun-kelly-helped-megan-fox-romance/

Machine Gun Kelly Got Relationship Help From Bernie Sanders  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Machine Gun Kelly Got Relationship Help From Bernie…
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Campaigns During Final Weeks Of Primary Season
Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Talk Show In…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Demi Lovato Looks For Aliens In New TV…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
Billie Eilish Performs “Your Power” On Colbert
 2 days ago
05.12.21
The Numerous Projects That Makes Drake Billboard’s Artist…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
Amazon Prime’s Anthology Series ‘Solos’ Stars Morgan Freeman,…
 3 days ago
05.11.21
Villains Double The Trouble In Trailer For ‘Venom:…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze…
 6 days ago
05.10.21
Megan Thee Stallion To Hosts New Online Reality…
 1 week ago
05.07.21
Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Concerts Coming to…
 1 week ago
05.07.21
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 1 week ago
05.05.21
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With…
 1 week ago
05.03.21
Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Fest Expanding To 2 Days…
 2 weeks ago
05.05.21
Photos
Close