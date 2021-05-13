Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Who Has The Best Food In Houston?

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
Yelp Inc. Application Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Everybody is a foodie in Houston. Knowing what spots to hit is a lowkey cheat code in the city and after Yelp released their list of Top Places to Eat in Texas for 2021 … we noticed a few Houston spots were missing. Now, Crumbville (No. 44) definitely has the snacks and baked goods but some of the other major restaurants in the city being omitted? Good Morning H-Town couldn’t handle it!

Keisha and Mac took it to the phone lines and listeners came up with some of their favorite spots all over the city. Northside, Southside, Eastside, Downtown, small, big, everybody had something to add for their favorite restaurant list. Check out who the listeners recommended below!

RELATED: Carl Crawford Claims He’s The Best High School Athlete In Houston History

See the full list from Yelp! below.

  1. Comfort Cafe – San Antonio – San Antonio, TX
  2. The Gypsy Poet – Houston, TX
  3. Kat’s Barbecue – Santa Fe, TX
  4. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery, TX 
  5. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio, TX
  6. Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring, TX
  7. Jewboy Burgers – Austin, TX
  8. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, TX 
  9. SP Brazilian Steakhouse – Lakeway, TX
  10. Sushi Spot – Plano, TX 
  11. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth, TX
  12. DB’s Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua, TX
  13. Granny’s Tacos – Austin, TX 
  14. Del Campo Empanadas – Fort Worth, TX
  15. T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin, TX
  16. Hugs Cafe – McKinney, TX
  17. Vietwich – Stafford, TX 
  18. It’s a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo, TX 
  19. Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque, TX
  20. That’s My Dog – Katy,TX
  21. Nelson’s BBQ – San Antonio, TX
  22. The Original Kolache Shoppe – Houston, TX
  23. Aloha Chicken & Shrimp – Watauga, TX 
  24. Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth, TX
  25. Las Abuelas – Austin, TX
  26. Bowl Mami – Carrollton, TX
  27. The B’s Kitchen – Cedar Park,TX
  28. Jim’s Smokehouse – Austin, TX
  29. 1618 Asian Fusion – Austin, TX ♥
  30. San Pedro’s – Dallas, TX
  31. Empa Mundo – Irving, TX
  32. El Taquito – El Paso, TX
  33. Fazenda Gaucha – Bedford, TX ♥
  34. Fu Manchung – Spring, TX
  35. DonDonPoke – Plano, TX 
  36. Spice Station – Kingsville, TX
  37. Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio, TX
  38. Aladdin Cafe – Crowley, TX
  39. Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island, TX
  40. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth, TX
  41. Athena’s Greek Kitchen – Houston, TX
  42. The Shed Market – Abilene, TX
  43. Doma Seolleongtang – Dallas, TX
  44. Crumbville – Houston, TX
  45. Pho Phong Luu – Austin, TX
  46. Pappa Gyros – Katy, TX
  47. Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio, TX
  48. Vic & Al’s – Austin, TX
  49. Santorini Cafe – Austin, TX 
  50. Taqueria El Crucero – Waco, TX
  51. Craft Pita – Houston, TX 
  52. Zoa Moroccan Kitchen – Houston, TX 
  53. Arepitas – Harker Heights, TX
  54. Tranky’s Tacos – Garland, TX
  55. Las Tortas Perronas – Houston, TX
  56. Green Fork & Straw – Houston, TX 
  57. Coolgreens Southlake – Southlake, TX 
  58. Van’s Banh Mi – Austin, TX
  59. Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine – Waxahachie, TX
  60. Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas, TX
  61. The Colossal Sandwich Shop – Bedford, TX 
  62. Ceviche7 – Austin, TX
  63. Cafe Homestead – Waco, TX 
  64. Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas, TX
  65. The Pita Shop – San Marcos, TX
  66. Market Street Cafe – Lockhart, TX
  67. Bodhi Viet Vegan – Austin, TX
  68. Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio, TX
  69. The Aussie Grind – Frisco, TX 
  70. The Cookshack – Houston, TX
  71. Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville, TX 
  72. Cafe Italia – Grapevine, TX 
  73. Jinda Cafe – Clarendon, TX
  74. Vizo’s African Bar & Restaurant – Lubbock, TX
  75. Shoals Sound & Service – Dallas, TX
  76. Mami Coco – Dallas, TX 
  77. Austin Tea Xchange Cafe – Austin, TX
  78. Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth, TX
  79. Boca 31 – Denton, TX
  80. Crepes 4 U – Plano, TX
  81. Diced Poke – Houston, TX 
  82. Abo Youssef – Austin, TX
  83. E B Latin Bistro – Plano, TX 
  84. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas, TX
  85. Rumdoul – Rowlett, TX
  86. Fuego Latino Gastropub – Georgetown, TX
  87. CraftWay Kitchen – Plano, TX
  88. Casa Jacaranda – Venus, TX
  89. Anonymous Cafe – Houston, TX
  90. Aga’s Restaurant & Catering – Houston, TX 
  91. Bird Bird Biscuit –  Austin, TX
  92. Tiba Grill – Arlington, TX
  93. La Casa Bakery & Cafe – Houston, TX
  94. Lamar & Niki’s Pit BBQ and Soul Food – Bryan, TX
  95. Don Japanese Kitchen – San Marcos,TX
  96. Halal Time – Austin, TX
  97. Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin, TX
  98. DEE DEE – Austin, TX
  99. Ichigoh Ramen Lounge – Dallas, TX
  100. Papa’s Burgers – San Antonio, TX

Who Has The Best Food In Houston?  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Machine Gun Kelly Got Relationship Help From Bernie…
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Campaigns During Final Weeks Of Primary Season
Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Talk Show In…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Demi Lovato Looks For Aliens In New TV…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
Billie Eilish Performs “Your Power” On Colbert
 2 days ago
05.12.21
The Numerous Projects That Makes Drake Billboard’s Artist…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
Amazon Prime’s Anthology Series ‘Solos’ Stars Morgan Freeman,…
 3 days ago
05.11.21
Villains Double The Trouble In Trailer For ‘Venom:…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze…
 6 days ago
05.10.21
Megan Thee Stallion To Hosts New Online Reality…
 1 week ago
05.07.21
Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Concerts Coming to…
 1 week ago
05.07.21
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 1 week ago
05.05.21
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With…
 1 week ago
05.03.21
Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Fest Expanding To 2 Days…
 2 weeks ago
05.05.21
Photos
Close