Join Cupid, Pastor Mike Jr, Till 1 & Brian Jack At Drive ‘N July!

Radio One Houston stations 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1 and Praise Houston 92.1/102.1HD2 are bringing the funny, music and fun with an old-fashioned, grown folks’ parking lot party. The Houston radio group has confirmed comedian Ali Siddiq to serve as host for their summer 2021 Drive ‘N July Parking Lot Party and Concert.

This one-night-only LIVE experience will also feature sounds by DJ Walter D and performances by Cupid, Pastor Mike Jr., Till 1Brian Jack, The Texas Robot Show, DJ GT Mayne and Hutson Percussion plus social media sensations, @callmechoko and @baffmasta.

Drive ‘N July will take place at AVEVA Stadium Saturday, July 3, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.theboxhouston.com, http://www.praisehouston.com, and http://www.myhoustonmajic.com.

DRIVE ‘N JULY – PARKING LOT PARTY & CONCERT

When: Saturday, July 3, 2021 | Gates at 5:00pm | Pre-Party at 6:00pm | Show at 8:00pm

Where: AVEVA Stadium, 12131 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77045

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

