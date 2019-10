Chance the Rapper has come a long way. I remember seeing him for the first time in 2014 at Free Press Summer Fest and his performance stopped me dead in my tracks. His music is so uplifting and he does a lot for the world outside of music. It’s no wonder he’s being recognized as a Humanitarian at this year’s BET Awards on June 25th! Keep up the amazing work, brother. Check out Chancellor’s most recent appearance on one of my favorite daytime talk shows here: