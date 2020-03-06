Coronavirus Coverage: What You Need To Know

News of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has created panic, a new emphasis on washing your hands and more. Seen as a more aggressive version of the flu, it is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person and was discovered earlier this year after an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The spread of the virus in recent months has prompted cancellations of music festivals, conferences, events, a halt on international travel to certain locations overseas and more. As we learn more about the disease, we’ll be adding new links as it comes to vaccines, where cases have been reported in the area and more.

We’ve added additional facts as well as symptoms so you can be aware of how one can get the virus. Click here to read about the symptoms and what you need to in Spanish.

Here are the latest headlines and information regarding COVID in our area.

Starbucks Stops The Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

First Two Cases Of Coronavirus In Harris County Confirmed

First Case Of ‘Presumptive Positive’ Coronavirus Confirmed In Fort Bend County