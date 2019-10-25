2019 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade

Houstonians are invited to jump start the holidays in Downtown Houston with the 70th Annual

H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28th at 9 a.m. Legendary floats, marching bands and holiday spirit continue to reign at the annual Downtown tradition.

The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will be the first happening of Unwrap Downtown – a series of events taking place in Downtown Houston during Thanksgiving weekend to commence the holiday season.

The Voice contestant, Simone Gundy, will light up this year’s parade with a performance from “The Greatest Showman” in collaboration with local talent from the Houston Contemporary Second Company and Aldine Carver Dance Company. The carnival-themed number will dazzle guests with colorful, flashy costumes and amazing choreography. Additional performances throughout the parade will feature a musical number from Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) “Elf—The Musical,” Apache Belles and much more.

The parade will feature 12 HIGH-FLYING BALLOONS and 13 FLOATS including the famous Tom Turkey and Santa Claus. Additionally, the parade will include eight performing groups and eight marching bands from across the state.

“The Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will march us into a holiday weekend filled with community, celebration and tradition,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I look forward to this treat every year and it’s especially remarkable thanks to our open-hearted sponsors and all they do to help host this feast of merriment.”

“Whether it’s leading a fantastic parade through downtown, sharing with those in need or filling holiday tables with the freshest and most flavorful foods available, H-E-B is thankful for the privilege to celebrate with our fellow Houstonians and continue this holiday tradition,” said Lisa Helfman, Director of H-E-B Public Affairs, Houston.

Houston’s inaugural Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1949 when Santa arrived at Union Station and rode his sleigh to the downtown Foley’s department store. Today, the annual parade is produced by the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and will begin on Smith at Lamar, head north to Walker, east to Milam, south to Pease, west to Louisiana, north to Clay, west to Smith, and north to end at Smith and Dallas.

The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is made possible by H-E-B and the following segment sponsors: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, HCA Houston Healthcare, Highland Village Shopping Center. Additional sponsors include: AirGas/AirLiquide, Downtown District, Houston First, Hyatt Regency Downtown, GOYA Foods and Sikh National Center. The parade is produced by the Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

The 70th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is free and open to the public. A limited number of premium seats are available and can be purchased through the official website for $28 each, including service fee. Curbside space along the route for lawn chairs and blankets will be plentiful.

Easy access parking is available along the route, and Metro buses will be running on a holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.ridemetro.org.

