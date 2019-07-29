Back To Events

Chance The Rapper – The Big Day

2019 WE Day California - Arrivals
  • Date/time: October 23rd, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Toyota Center
  • Address: 1510 Polk, Houston, Texas
  • Web: More Info

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time at chanceraps.com/tour.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, July 29th at 1pm EST until Thursday, August 1st at

10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

