2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!

Posted August 26, 2019

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards took place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and along with a few iconic performances from Missy Elliott and Lizzo, the stars came out in full force to take the stage! See the list of winners here.

Taylor Swift opened the show with a medley of tracks from her recently released Lover album with “You Need To Calm Down” and “Lover.” Kind of ironic for Swift to perform both of those records since it was 10 years ago earlier this month that she had perhaps her most infamous VMAs moment with Kanye West. So much that she wound up writing a diary entry about it!

For her performance, Swift brought out a huge inflatable rainbow with drag queens and more. And when she won the award for Video of the Year for “You Need To Calm Down,” she was supported by the drag queens as well!

Not long before he took home a Moon Man for “Song of the Year,” Lil Nas X performed the second biggest song from his EP in “Panini”. Plus, there was a sweet introduction from Billy Ray Cyrus to boot.

Things were turned up a notch when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed the newly minted No. 1 song in the country “Señorita” and again did that thing where they flirt super heavy on stage and then do something cute and drive us all crazy and insane and OMG.

The Jonas Brothers took the stage for a light-hearted and super fun performance of “Sucker” and “Only Human,” letting plenty of people be aware that the Jonas army is coming to their town pretty soon!

Miley Cyrus delivered her first public performance of “Slide Away” during a tumultuous month where her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce and more.

See more performances from the night including Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani and Rosalía and Ozuna!

1. Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down” & “Lover”

2. Lil Nas X – “Panini”

3. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

4. Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”

5. The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” & “Only Human”

6. Miley Cyrus – “Slide Away”

7. Ava Max – “Torn” & “Sweet but Psycho”

‘A Ningun Hombre’, ‘Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi’, & ‘Aute Cuture’

8. Rosalía ft. Ozuna – “A Ningun Hombre”, “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”, & “Aute Cuture”

9. Normani – “Motivation”

10. Megan Thee Stallion – “Hot Girl Summer”

11. H.E.R. – “Anti”

12. J. Balvin & Bad Bunny – ‘QUE PRETENDES’

