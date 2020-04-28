HomeNews

2020 Has No Chill: Pentagon Releases “UFO” Footage, Twitter, Of Course, Makes Jokes

Posted April 28, 2020

Twitter Reacts To The Pentagons UFO Footage With #Aliensexist Hashtag

Source: KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty


2020 is turning out to be one hell of a year. In the midst of the coronavirus global pandemic, the Pentagon decided it was a good time to release UFO footage, and now Twitter is digesting it.

As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, now we can possibly add aliens to that growing list. The Pentagon let go of three video clips of UFOs (unidentified flying objects) doing some impressive maneuvering in the skies over US military bases. The footage was initially shared back in 2007 by a private company.

The Pentagon claims it decided to release the clips “in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” a spokeswoman stated.

She also added:

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

In the clips, you can hear pilots absolutely amazed by what they are witnessing as the objects dart across the sky at unbelievable speeds with ease. Another Navy US Pilot back in 2017 shared a similar encounter with CNN describing the movements of the object “like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall.”

His reports and many others resulted in the creation of the UFO Identification Program ran by The Pentagon for five years. It came to an end in 2012 when funds ran out.

The Pentagon did not divulge whether or not the object was ET was showing out in his new whip and reassured country there is nothing to worry about. The revelation of the videos has Twitter talking, and the hashtag #Aliensexist is currently trending with Tweets that are making light of the situation for the most part.

If aliens are watching the planet, we are quite sure they don’t want to step foot on the earth at this moment. You can peep the reactions to the “UFO” footage in the gallery below.

Photo: KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty

2020 Has No Chill: Pentagon Releases "UFO" Footage, Twitter, Of Course, Makes Jokes

