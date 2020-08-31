2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]

Was that the Lady Gaga awards or what?

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday (August 30) and the night resulted in more Moon Person wins for Lady Gaga, BTS and The Weeknd than any other artist!

The Weeknd took home the night’s biggest prize in Video of the Year for “Blinding Lights” plus victories for Best R&B. BTS pulled in victories for Best Group, Best Pop with “On,” Best K-Pop and Best Choreography. Gaga took home Artist of the Year as well as Song of the Year for her collaboration with Ariana Grande entitled “Rain ON Me.”

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were done with social distancing guidelines after initial plans for the show to take place at the Barclays Center fell through. Keke Palmer served as the show’s historic host, becoming the first Black host of the show since Downtown Julie Brown 34 years ago. See the full list of winners + performances from DaBaby, BTS, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and more!

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best Group

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

Best Pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Best Rock

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Best Alternative

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – “xanny” (Directed by Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat – “Say So” (Directed by Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” (Directed by Nabil)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Directed by Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift – “The Man” (Directed by Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Directed by Anton Tammi)

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” (Cinematography by Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” (Cinematography by Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (Cinematography by Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” (Cinematography by Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Cinematography by Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Cinematography by Oliver Millar)

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” (Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Art Direction by Christian Stone)

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” (Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – “Lover” (Art Direction by Ethan Tobman)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (Visual Effects by Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” (Visual Effects by Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Visual Effects by EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Visual Effects by Mathematic)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER)

Best Choreography

BTS – “On” (Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” (Choreography by Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby – “BOP” (Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Choreography by Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Choreography by Richy Jackson)

Normani – “Motivation” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Halsey – “Graveyard” (Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (Edited by Frank Lebon)

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” (Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico)

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” (Edited by Andre Jones)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)