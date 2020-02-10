2020 oscars
Who Wore What on The Oscars Red Carpet

Posted February 9, 2020

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place with the biggest stars on the red carpet.  But who wore what designer?  We did the homework for you…. check out all of your favorite celebs in clothes we can only wish to wear on the Oscar’s red carpet.

 

1. Billy Porter in Giles Deacon Couture

Billy Porter in Giles Deacon Couture Source:WENN

2. Charlize Theron in Dior

Charlize Theron in Dior Source:Getty

3. Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren Source:WENN

4. Kristen Wiig in Valentino

Kristen Wiig in Valentino Source:Getty

5. Regina King in Atelier Versace

Regina King in Atelier Versace Source:WENN

6. Brad Pitt in Brioni

Brad Pitt in Brioni Source:Getty

7. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:Getty

8. Tamron Hall in Theia Couture

Tamron Hall in Theia Couture Source:WENN

9. Billie Ellish in Chanel

Billie Ellish in Chanel Source:Getty

10. Maya Rudolph in Valentino

Maya Rudolph in Valentino Source:WENN

11. Cynthia Erivo in Versace

Cynthia Erivo in Versace Source:WENN

12. Sandra Oh in Elie Saab

Sandra Oh in Elie Saab Source:WENN

13. Blac Chyna in Dona Matoshi

Blac Chyna in Dona Matoshi Source:WENN

Photos
