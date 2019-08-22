HomeFeatures

Hot Girl Summer! 21 Celebs That Sizzled Poolside This Season

Posted August 21, 2019

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Yes, we know that Hot Girl Summer may be weeks away from transitioning into Hot Nerd Fall, but before you get all pumpkin spice on us, let’s give a shout out to our faves who spent the past few months poolside, killing it!

From Megan Thee Stallion to Angelica Ross to Kelly Rowland to Lizzo, the girls with all types of body sizes and shapes rocked a range of suits from modest one-pieces to itty bitty bikinis.

So to celebrate all that body confidence, here are 21 sistas that spiced up these bikini-clad streets the past few months:

 

Hot Girl Summer! 21 Celebs That Sizzled Poolside This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 29 mins ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 36 mins ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close