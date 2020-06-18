HomeRadio One Exclusives

7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth

Posted June 18, 2020

Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth

According to the official website, Juneteenth “is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.”  A lot of people would take this time to hang out or relax with friends and family.  But why not take this day to educate yourself or learn more about how far we’ve come as a society through movies and ore documentaries.

So we’ve complied 7 movies to watch to ‘celebrate’ Juneteenth.  Because we can’t forget our history and how far we’ve come. ✊🏾

1. Two Black Men A Week on Prime Video

According to Prime Video, Two Black Men A Week is about spine chilling statistics in the US.  “A young black man is 21 times more likely to be killed by the police than a young white man. Every week, two black people will be shot by the police. So what’s going wrong between the police and the black community in the US? An investigation into the heart of America, where people are starting to question whether the police force is racist.”

2. Just Mercy

According to the official movie website, the film is “based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson” and goes in-depth on the “systematic racism that plagues our society.”   Viewing is free for a limited amount of time here on the site.

3. Da 5 Bloods

According to Netflix, Da 5 Bloods is about “Four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war to find their squad leader’s remains — and a stash of buried gold. From Spike Lee.”

4. 13th on Netflix

13th is a documentary and is currently available on Netflix.  It goes in-depth on the criminal justice system and how African-Americans are impacted by the system.  

5. Loving

Loving is a movie is based on the landmark Supreme Court case about the interracial couple fighting the law to be recognized as married in the state of Virginia.  This movie is streaming on multi-platforms but can be found on HBO on-demand as well.  

6. Selma

Directed by Ava DuVerney, this movie is based on the true story of Marin Luther King and the turmoil in Selma.  Stream this movie on Youtube, Prime Videos and other streaming platforms.  

7. When they See Us on Netflix

When They See Us is based on the true story about the Central Park five teens who were falsely accused of a brutal attack that made nationwide headlines.  Stream this movie on Netflix

Close