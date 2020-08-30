Adele
Adele Posts New Look On Instagram, Twitter Is Reacting!

Posted August 30, 2020

Adele

Source: Instagram / Instagram

We knew Adele was on a weight loss journey, but no one was expecting this. The British singer posted a photo of her latest look on Instagram, and it has Twitter reacting.

A much thinner Adele posted a photo of herself in tight leggings, a Jamaican flag-themed swim top and Bantu knots for her hairstyle. Holy cultural appropriation, bruv!

Actually, Adele stays repping her beloved London which is thick with Caribbean influence, so we won’t go as far as calling her a colonizer. Twitter on the other hand has been steaming with all types of hot takes since the pic hit the Internets. But don’t bank on the belove singer getting canceled.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” the “Hello” singer wrote on Sunday evening (Aug. 30) bigging up the annual street festival

If you looked fast enough, you might have thought it was Katy Perry. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

Adele Posts New Look On Instagram, Twitter Is Reacting!  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

