i'm gonna tell my kids , memes
The Best “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” Memes We’ve Seen [Photos]

Posted November 21, 2019

Cheerful African American businessman laughing on the street.

Source: skynesher / Getty


Twitter is undefeated when it comes to the memes and jokes, and the latest hot trend has unveiled more of that comedic brilliance. We’ve found the best “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” memes that have cropped up over the last couple of days.

The concept of the meme is simple: a user posts an image or gif of a person and then adds the “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” sentence that usually has some over the top connection. One of the early faves was a user posting an image of Harriet Tubman writing in the caption, “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids This Is Julia Roberts.”

Check out the best of the rest below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

