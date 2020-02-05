billie eilish
HomeNews

Billie Eilish Faces Backlash For Comments About Hip-Hop

Posted February 4, 2020

Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Outsiders showing disdain for particular elements of a culture they themselves wittingly or unwittingly are simultaneously colonizing is nothing new. The latest flagrant example of this phenomenon is Billy Eilish, the pop singer who shared a suspect hot take about rappers in a recent interview with Vogue magazine.

Eilish is no doubt a star, having earned multiple Grammys this year for her hit album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She’s also gotten praise for her style, a blatant riff on 90’s Hip-Hop aesthetics.

The latter makes the “Bad Guy” singer’s comments in the aforementioned interview particularly eyebrow raising—though, not surprising all things considered. Also, don’t fall for the jig of her fashions sense being described as “streetwear” or merely “leisurewear,” you know damn well where it’s from.

As for the comment in question…

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” she told Vogue. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f*ckin’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my bitches…’ I’m like, which bitches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

Excuses (read: pleas copped) will be made citing Eilish’s age, she’s just 18. Or, via the ruse of looking at her words without proper context—rappers do lie, sometimes a lot.

But the problem is such commentary is most times recklessly obtuse, especially when made in Vogue, where a legion of readers who don’t know any better will take her words as gospel. She also sounds like those surly critics who were convinced Hip-Hop was a trend made by unworthy people of color and anything but lasting cultural value.

So expect Eilish—who notes Tyler, the Creator as an artist she admires in the same interview—to walk back her commentary sooner than later considering she surely has plenty of fans into rap music who don’t dismiss it as “posturing.” Or she can keep it a buck double down, and we’ll at least know where she really stands.

Don’t think we’re making this criticism of her opinion up, peep some of the Twitter reactions below…

Billie Eilish Faces Backlash For Comments About Hip-Hop  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3. Called it.

4.

5. Trolls gonna troll.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Entertainment News
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 15 hours ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 17 hours ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 2 days ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Hamilton
Broadway’s “Hamilton” To Hit Theaters In 2021!
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close