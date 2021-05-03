HomeRadio One Exclusives

Billie Eilish Stuns The Internet With Vogue Cover

Posted May 3, 2021

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE

Billie Eilish latest post

Source: B4859 / Avalon / WENN


Billie Eilish is really intentional.  There are hardly any wasted movements when it comes to what she shares with the public.  She makes videos the way she wants to because it means something.  She releases the songs she chooses to because there is a meaning behind them.  She speaks up on topics that are important to her.  One of those topics is about body image.  For a while, you would only see Billie in baggy clothes.  Partially because that’s just her style, but also she didn’t want to be judged on her body.  Lately, she’s taken control of the narrative, most notably when she released a video of her stripping down to protest body shaming.

Now she’s done an interview with British Vogue where she talked about body positivity, her new album, and more! In the interview, she said, “My thing is I can do whatever I want. It’s all about what makes you feel good.”  And in her Instagram post, she thanked British Vogue for “respecting my vision and making this come to life.”

Billie Eilish Stuns The Internet With Vogue Cover  was originally published on radionowindy.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Entertainment News
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With…
 1 day ago
05.03.21
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder…
 5 days ago
04.29.21
Kid Cudi Collabs With NFL To Release Exclusive…
 5 days ago
04.29.21
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 6 days ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Punk Song That Reminds…
 6 days ago
04.28.21
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish Announces New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’
 1 week ago
04.27.21
Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running For Governor Of California
 2 weeks ago
04.23.21
WATCH: Miley Cyrus Pulls Prank on The Kid…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.21
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future…
 2 weeks ago
04.22.21
Elizabeth Olsen Wished To Change Her Surname Growing…
 2 weeks ago
04.22.21
Billie Eilish Spotted With New Boo Thang?
 2 weeks ago
04.21.21
‘School of Rock’ Clip Resurfaces Promoting Body Positivity…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split After 4-Year Relationship
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
Who Wore It Better? Kurt Cobain or Kid…
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
Photos
Close