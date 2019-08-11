Cardi B
HomeNews

Cardi B Doesn’t Refrigerate Her Ketchup, Twitter Is Verklempt

Posted August 11, 2019

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


Anything Cardi B says or does, or tweets, gets discussed and dissected by the Internets. Case in point, recently the Bronx rapper revealed she doesn’t refrigerate her opened ketchup bottles, much to the dismay of many.

On Thursday, Bardi took to Twitter to write, “People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted .”

Keep in mind this goes against the packaging that usually says “refrigerate after opening.” Nevertheless, Cardi insisted on keeping ketchup at the top of the fridge for easy access when adding to her eggs.

It goes without saying people had opinions, to the passionate to the “Who cares?” set. But do you really not care if you took the time to say you don’t care? Hmmm…

Anyway, peep the reactions to Cardi’s faith in perishable goods below. Apparently a lot of folk ain’t trying to see ketchup on their eggs, too.

Cardi B Doesn’t Refrigerate Her Ketchup, Twitter Is Verklempt was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 2 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 3 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close