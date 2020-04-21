coronavirus
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted 17 hours ago

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond.

Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.

1. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donated 100 meals to east LA Doctors Hospital. 

2. Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher know that many people are drinking more wine to get through these tough times, they decided to create “Quarantine Wine” in which 100% of profit will go to various charities. This sounds like a win win situation! 

3. Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Source:Getty

Ellen and her wife donated $1 million to All-In Challenge. Ellen will also let one fan co-host an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her through the initiative.

4. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Source:Getty

People Magazine reported that Sandra Bullock along with her kids and boyfriend, donated 6,000 KN95 masks to local healthcare workers in the Los Angeles area. 

5. Amal & George Clooney

Amal & George Clooney Source:Getty

This couple donated more than $1 million to various causes, including the Motion Picture and Television Fund nursing home, the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. 

6. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:ATLPics.Net

Cardi B and Fashion Nova teamed up to announce the launch of Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B. Together they will give away $1,000 every hour until May 20, 2020 to people in need.

7. Halsey

View this post on Instagram

Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference. I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet. Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. 🤍🤍🤍 I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can. Special thanks to @anthonytomasli and the Li family, @jasonaron, PS Business Management, @fedex, and all the contacts at the hospitals who made this possible.

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Halsey purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks to be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. 

8. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Source:Getty

Chris Hemsworth is is offering meditation exercises for kids to alleviate their stress and anxiety during the pandemic, through his app Centr.com. 

Recently he did a live interview in which his 6-year-old son crashed it. Take a look at the adorable moment here. 

9. Justin Verlander & Kate Upton

View this post on Instagram

Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

The MLB announced that they would still pay players while the season is suspended. Justin Verlander and Kate Upton announced that each week they would be donating those funds to various organizations helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

