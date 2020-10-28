HomeNews

Dodgers Player Returns To Field For World Series Celebration After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Posted 22 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays four games to two, capturing its first World Series championship win in 32 years. However, concerns were raised when a player who just tested positive for COVID-19 joined the on-field celebrations at the conclusion of the series.

Justin Turner, a 35-year-old third baseman for the team, was pulled mid-game after positive results were handed in but he gleefully returned to the field to join his teammates in a raucous, largely maskless celebration run. Naturally, Turner’s positive diagnosis of the coronavirus had many in sports media and outside of the realm criticizing Turner and the Team for allowing such a display amid a nationwide pandemic.

While Turner’s celebration makes sense considering he’s a Long Beach, Calif. native and helped bring the championship to his hometown’s backyard, it was a clear violation of MLB coronavirus protocols.

We’ve got reactions from Twitter to the moment at hand below.

