Drake
HomeNews

Drake Gets Mocked For His New Controversial ‘Beatles’ Tattoo

Posted August 12, 2019

Uninterrupted Canada Launch

Source: George Pimentel / Getty


Drake is easily the most loved and the most hated rapper at the same damn time. The 6 God recently broke a record held by the Beatles, but the tattoo he got to honor the milestone is catching flack on the Internets.

Drizzy scored 35th charted song on the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10, putting him over the Beatles’ 34. So naturally, the Toronto rapper thought it was a good idea to get a tattoo that depicts him as the 5th Beatle.

The graphic is a play on the Fab 4’s classic Abbey Road album cover, and he’s in the front. Drake hasn’t even shared it himself, but social media waits for no one.

Clearly, Drizzy grossly underestimated how beloved the Beatles are. And if the ink was his way of paying respects, it didn’t come off that way to most everyone.

Heads on social media quickly got to slandering Drake—not like it ever takes much inspiration. Peep some of the best below.

Drake Gets Mocked For His New Controversial ‘Beatles’ Tattoo was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 2 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 2 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close