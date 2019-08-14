idris elba
Idris Elba Struggling With Spicy Chicken Wings On ‘Hot Ones’ Inspires Twitter Hilarity

Posted August 14, 2019

Idris Elba Suffering While Eating Spicy Chicken Sparks Memes

Update the meme calendar, we got a hot one coming in literally and figuratively. Idris Elba stopped by Hot Ones to promote his movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Like all guests before him, he took the infamous spicy wings challenge and in the process produced a very meme-worthy moment.

Idris Elba is undoubtedly one of the coolest people on the planet. But apparently not cool enough when it comes to answering questions about his career while consuming ridiculously hot chicken wings. One particular moment that has grabbed the internets undivided attention is the actor’s reaction to the intense spiciness of the wing he was consuming at the moment.

BEST CAPTION WINS. GO! 👇👇👇 #HotOnes

Immediately once the clip hit social media, Twitter collectively put their witty minds together and made some of the most hilarious memes to date from the moment. We took the task of gathering the funniest ones for you to enjoy. Who would have thought Elba’s suffering would bring the would so much joy.

You can hit the gallery below to see the best ones.

Idris Elba Struggling With Spicy Chicken Wings On 'Hot Ones' Inspires Twitter Hilarity

