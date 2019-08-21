HomeNews

Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Are Done, Meet His New Rumored Bae Sela Vave

Posted August 21, 2019

Meet Jamie Foxx's Rumored New Boo Sela Vave

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty


Jamie Foxx and his long-rumored girlfriend Katie Holmes ended their 6-year relationship after Foxx was spotted holding hands with Sela Vave according to E! News. Now the world wants to know who the young woman is that has the 51-year-old actor’s attention.

The mystery woman who is very obscure on social media goes by the name Sela Vave. She is a woman of many talents according to her Instagram bio. Foxx’s new lady is a model, actress and recording artist and is currently being groomed by her “Unpredictable” singer. According to her IMDB page, she was featured in such films as “An Hour Behind” and “Relationship Status.” Sounds very straight Netflix-ish if you ask us.

Vave is also taller than Foxx, she states her height at 5-foot-11, which makes her precisely 2 inches taller than Foxx. Clearly, the height discrepancy is not an issue with them. Before she moved to Los Angeles, presumably to be closer to Foxx, she was born in Utah and lived there until this year. She graduated from Providence Hall High School in Herriman Utah and even played on the school’s basketball team.

Not only does Foxx “date” Vave, but he also serves as her mentor. During an interview with LA’s Power 106, back in July gushed about her as a singer when talking about her career and upcoming album.

The two are totally into each other with Vave even publically shared her admiration for Foxx on her Instagram account.

We shall see how long this lasts between the two. For now, hit the gallery below to see more photos of stunning Vave and hilarious Twitter reactions to Foxx and Holmes dating and breaking up.

Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Are Done, Meet His New Rumored Bae Sela Vave was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Hamptons Vibe🛁

A post shared by Sela Vave (@selavave) on

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Golden State of Mind ✨

A post shared by Sela Vave (@selavave) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 28 mins ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 35 mins ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close