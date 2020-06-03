John Boyega
HomeNews

John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors In London

Posted June 3, 2020

BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-RACE-PROTEST

Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty


John Boyega showed the passion he has for his people after slamming white racists attempting to correct him after he spoke up on behalf of George Floyd. Putting his money where his mouth is, the British actor took to the streets of London and made an impassioned plea on behalf of Black Americans suffering racial injustice at the hands of police.

Boyega, known for his role as Finn from the Star Wars movie series, was moved to anger by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, using his large platform to show his support for the Houston man’s family. Boyega’s followers tried reasoning with him and suggesting that he think of his acting career, but he expertly handled those suggestions after an Instagram Live session that clearly depicted his feelings.

Continuing that plea for justice on behalf of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many others to name, Boyega joined a large gathering on Wednesday in London’s Hyde Park where a Black Lives Matter rally took place. Taking a megaphone in hand, Boyega, voice dripping with emotion, put it all on the line.

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that,” Boyega began.

He continued saying, “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”

Boyega was met with loud cheers as he concluded his speech and immediately, some in social media threw their support behind him and explicitly stating that they would hold space for Boyega to work creatively with them.

Salute to John Boyega. Check out those reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors In London  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Entertainment News
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 3 days ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 5 days ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 3 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 3 weeks ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 3 weeks ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 3 weeks ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close