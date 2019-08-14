jordyn woods , Megan Thee Stallion
News

Jordyn Woods Hanging With Megan Thee Stallion Has The Hotties (And Social Media) Elated!

Posted August 14, 2019

The Hotties Love Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallion's New Friendship

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Jordyn Woods got herself a new friend and the internet is quite happy. Kylie Jenner’s former BFF linked up Megan Thee Stallion and Twitter, as well as the hotties, are all for the new friendship.

Seems like the 21-year-old model has moved on to greener pastures since her former best friend Kylie Jenner booted her the Kardashian/Jenner circle of trust. Woods had the internet buzzing when both she and Meg both shared photos of them together. In the IG moment, the two striking tantalizing poses on a bed with the caption “real hot girl shit” on their Instagram accounts.

View this post on Instagram

Real Hot girl shit 🔥😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Megan also shared a video of the trio singing Chris Brown’s Drake-assisted track “No Guidance” while cruising in a convertible. There is also footage of Megan in hot tub rocking a bikini flat-ironing Woods’s hair. If that isn’t best friend goals, we don’t know what is. Of course, as any newly inducted members into the hotties crew, Woods also drove the boat as well.

As you can expect, the two of them together is throwing the internet into a tizzy. The Hotties are excited for its newest member, Kardashian haters aka Woods fans are elated, and thirsty Twitter just loves the eye candy. Hit the gallery below to see all the reactions to Woods and The Stallions budding friendship below.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Jordyn Woods Hanging With Megan Thee Stallion Has The Hotties (And Social Media) Elated! was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

