Kanye West & Taylor Swift’s Full 2016 Phone Call Leaked, Makes Yeezy & Kim Look Like The Snakes

Posted 15 hours ago

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Getty


The saga continues. The full conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift from back in 2016 when the rapper told her about his salacious line from “Famous” has leaked, and it’s a bad look for Yeezy and his wife Kim Kardashian.

First, a quick refresher on the backstory. Back in early 2016, Yeezy dropped “Famous” which featured the lines, “For all my Southside n*ggas that know me best/I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous.”

The lyric itself referenced the infamous MTV Video Music Awards moment back in 2009 when West crashed the stage in dismay during Swift’s acceptance speech for winning Best Female video (“You Belong With Me”) by noting that Beyoncé (“Single Ladies”) still had “one of the best videos of all time.”

Back to 2016, soon after “Famous” dropped, Swift felt a ways, and her fans start coming for West. That’s when Kim Kardashian dropped a snippet of a convo West and Swift had where the former allegedly made the Pop star aware of the line and seemingly got her blessing.

However, the full convo between Swift and Yeezy paints a different story. In the clip, West takes an awkwardly long time to explain his “controversial” line while a wary Swift (she asks if it’s going to be “mean”) asks him to share. But the only lyric he actually relays is, “To all my Southside n*ggas that know me best/I feel like Taylor might owe me sex.”

Swift has always maintained that Kanye West never made her aware of the “I made that bitch famous” line, and the leaked video of the phone call confirms her side of the story. So now that same army West references in their awkward convo is coming for him, and his ride or die wife. So much so that the #KanyeWestIsOverParty hashtag is trending.

Now, who leaked the video? And if either of these two coincidentally drop music we’ll be pointing at the jig.

Peep some of the potent slander, and Yeezy defenses, below.

