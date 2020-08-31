Keke Palmer not only made history as the first Black woman to host the MTV VMAs, but her fashion was the highlight of last night’s show.
The Snack singer didn’t disappoint after teasing us with lewks all week and in true Virgo spirit, she was picture perfect for the big day. Working with stylists Mel Reneé Leamon, Mikiel Benyamin and Chance Davis; hair stylist Ann Jones; makeup artist Mimi Kamara; and nail artist Sarah Nguyen, Palmer assembled a lineup of looks by designers including Versace, Area, David Koma and Valentino. Keke made to take multiple COVID-19 to ensure the safety of those around her.
KeKe’s night wasn’t all fun and games as she spoke about the pandemic, social injustice and the loss of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman.
“2020 has undoubtedly been a rough year for everyone, and I’m not just talking about my edges — so were the frank calls to action that have defined the year just as much as the pandemic has,” she said. “We’ve seen heroes go above and beyond whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store, or serve on the front lines at a hospital.”
Keep scrolling to see KeKe’s VMA looks:
KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. 2020 MTV Video Music Awards – ShowSource:Getty
Palmer kicked off the night paying homage to Chadwick Boseman in deep V black dress with ties upon the shoulders. Her hair had blunt bangs and a high ponytail with hair wrapped at the base. The Black Panther actor passed away from stage IV colon cancer. His shocking death has shaken the industry as a whole.
2. 2020 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
For her next look, Keke leaned hard into those 1990s vibes with her first outfit. She wore a powder blue spaghetti strap dress with an XL bow and major thigh slit. She finished with luxe rhinestone pumps and a crystal-encrusted statement choker. Keke finished the look with a smoky eye and crispy, sculpted curls sitting atop her head give way to two face-framing panels of hair.
3. 2020 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
Keke then takes the stage in a Diana Ross inspired ensemble that is dawned with feathers and a blue accent at the neck from Ralph & Russo Spring 2020 Couture Dress. Palmer’s hair is slicked back into a low pony that looks like it’s knotted at the base. Though we’re pretty sure it’s just a lot of hair wrapped around, this style is giving us major inspiration.
4. 2020 MTV Video Music Awards – ShowSource:Getty
Palmer performed “Snack” in a neon green bodysuit with matching eye shadow. She morphed into characters like a New York male wearing and multi-colored button up, gold chain, tube socks and Gucci slides. Another character rocked a side sweep bang and sheer top, while another scene gave her best “housewives of New York” off the should red dress with pearl earrings. She wore a jet-black unit with an off-center part and big, bouncy barrel curls.
5. 2020 MTV Video Music Awards – ShowSource:Getty
Keke ended the night with a classic awards show look — an elegant long black dress with an equally long ponytail.