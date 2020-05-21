Lana Del Rey Names Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Others In Curiously Timed Instagram Post

Lana Del Rey might want to go back to the drawing board as the singer announced a new album on the heels of a controversial Instagram post that appeared to take slight digs at women of color. Del Rey named Beyoncé j, and other artists for having lyrics that glorify “bad girl” behavior while hitting back at her critics who say she “glamorizes abuse.”

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Del Rey, 34, shared the post and opened it with naming her fellow women artists while attempting to connect to a greater point.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f*cking, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever i want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????” Del Ray starts.

She continued with, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world.”

Del Ray then adds, “With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

Del Ray then pivoted to her well-known stance that she does not identify as a feminist but believes there’s a place for women like her in the movement.

“Let this be clear, I’m not not a feminist – but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me – the kind of woman who says no but mean hear yet – the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.”

Del Ray concluded the post by announcing two new books of poetry, which she made sure to mention were coming via publishers Simon and Schuster, and a new album slated to be released on September 5, and serves as a followup to her 2019 project, Norman F*cking Rockwell.

Across Twitter, Lana Del Rey’s name began trending with some taking note of her mentioning of the aforementioned artists to prove her larger point. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

—

Photo:

Lana Del Rey Names Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Others In Curiously Timed Instagram Post was originally published on hiphopwired.com