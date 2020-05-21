Beyonce , lana del rey , nicki minaj
HomeNews

Lana Del Rey Names Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Others In Curiously Timed Instagram Post

Posted 22 hours ago

Lana Del Rey arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN


Lana Del Rey might want to go back to the drawing board as the singer announced a new album on the heels of a controversial Instagram post that appeared to take slight digs at women of color. Del Rey named Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and other artists for having lyrics that glorify “bad girl” behavior while hitting back at her critics who say she “glamorizes abuse.”

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Del Rey, 34, shared the post and opened it with naming her fellow women artists while attempting to connect to a greater point.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f*cking, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever i want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????” Del Ray starts.

She continued with, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world.”

Del Ray then adds, “With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

Del Ray then pivoted to her well-known stance that she does not identify as a feminist but believes there’s a place for women like her in the movement.

“Let this be clear, I’m not not a feminist – but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me – the kind of woman who says no but mean hear yet – the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.”

Del Ray concluded the post by announcing two new books of poetry, which she made sure to mention were coming via publishers Simon and Schuster, and a new album slated to be released on September 5, and serves as a followup to her 2019 project, Norman F*cking Rockwell.

Across Twitter, Lana Del Rey’s name began trending with some taking note of her mentioning of the aforementioned artists to prove her larger point. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo:

Lana Del Rey Names Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Others In Curiously Timed Instagram Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Entertainment News
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 21 hours ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 2 days ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 3 days ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 3 days ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 4 days ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 6 days ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 1 week ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 1 week ago
05.14.20
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 2 weeks ago
05.11.20
Array
Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92
 2 weeks ago
05.11.20
WATCH: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With…
 2 weeks ago
05.08.20
Taylor Swift Announces ‘City of Lover Concert’ To…
 2 weeks ago
05.08.20
WATCH: The Weeknd x Chromatics ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
Photos
Close