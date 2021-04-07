Billionaire Status: 7 Luxurious Items Kim Kardashian Could Buy With $1 Billion

Kim Kardashian West is making headlines again. This time the celebrity is trending, because she officially became a billionaire yesterday (April 6). Between her multiple businesses, Keeping Up With The Kardashians show franchise, and her substantial investments in real estate, the reality star has become one of the wealthiest women in the world. Mostly due to the success of her beauty business, KKW Beauty, and her most recent loungewear business, Skims, she has officially reached billionaire status for the first time according to Forbes, who announced her inclusion in their World’s Billionaires list.
Now regarded as one of the richest people in the world, Kim stands alongside Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, on the Forbes list. West initially launched KKW Beauty in 2017, and last year Coty acquired a 20% stake in the beauty line that valued the business at $1 billion. According to Forbes, her remaining stake in the business is worth about $500 million.
Her other business, Skims, features a collection of shapewear and bodysuits meant to hug your figure. Forbes mentions she has a majority stake in the private business, but did not disclose revenue. A source told the magazine the company is valued upwards $500 million. According to the global media company, her stake is possibly worth $225 million, which is “enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.”
The Kardashian-Jenner family has appeared on a Forbes list in the past. Forbes sparked controversy for including Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, the youngest ever self-made billionaire at 21 years old, in a previous list.
Kim Kardashian is surrounded by billionaires. Amongst the 2,000 or so richest people in the world, her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West himself is worth a reported $6.6 billion, where most of his wealth is tied in his apparel businesses.
The real question is what could Kim Kardashian purchase with a billion dollars?
1. The Most Expensive House in AmericaSource:Getty
The mansion is called “The One,” and it’s located in Bel Air, Los Angeles. The property is listed at $500 million, and it stands as the most expensive private residence ever to hit the market in America.
Obviously, it’s decked out with five swimming pools, 20 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, a 36-seat movie theater, a bowling alley, a 30-car garage, and a nightclub all sprawling over 100,000 square feet.
Surely, Kim is fine with her multiple homes and properties but the most expensive house in America could be hers if she wanted.
2. A Super-YachtSource:Getty
$600 million could buy Kim a brand new super-yacht. The Azzam is a 590 foot luxury yacht and it’s one of the fastest in the world. The interior is draped in French decor for all of her private adventures in the UK. Kim is not foreign to luxurious yachts. If you’re a KUTK fan, you remember when the star famously lost on of her $75,000 diamond earrings in the Tahitian ocean during the Kardashian family’s 2011 Bora Bora vacation.
3. Kim’s Private IslandSource:Getty
Of course Kim needs a private island to accompany her super-yacht.
You could purchase a private island for a lot less than $1 billion, but when you have the cash, you might as well go big! Blue Island in the Bahamas is a great contender. The island includes a jet airstrip, main living and staff houses, 4 miles of roads, and power, water, and communications hookups. It costs under $1 billion at a whopping $75 million.
4. Expensive Ass ArtSource:WENN
As an art buyer, one knows how much a timeless piece of artwork may cost you. The most expensive painting ever to sell at auction was Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, which sold for $450.3 million in November 2017. Though it’s pricey, with a billion dollar budget, Kim has room to purchase a few more pieces. A Modigilianis piece would run her between $150 to $170 million and a classic Picasso at $179 million. Fill that one-of-a-kind Bel-Air home with epic artwork.
5. Keeping Up At The White HouseSource:Getty
It can get real presidential as Kanye West always envisioned for their family. It would cost her half of her networth according to real estate listings on Zillow. The White House property is listed at $398 million.
6. Flashy Family Vacay To SpaceSource:Getty
For $52 million a person, Kim and her family could spend a week and a half at the International Space Station. It would take two days of travel to get there, but Kim and the little ones are accustomed to a life of long days traveling across the world. Why not expose the children to outer-space and aliens?
7. Most Expensive Whip In the WorldSource:Getty
In 2018, the 1963 Ferrari GTO sold for $70 million in what experts believe was the highest price tag on a car in history. Only 36 of that model were ever made, but with $1 billion, Kim could afford to buy a few. Not sure that we’ve ever seen Kim drive, but money can buy you things you don’t even need. Maybe little Saint could drive when he’s of age.