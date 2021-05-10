HomeH-Town

Meet Our Mostyn Law Firm $5K Giveaway For Mother’s Day Winner!

Posted May 10, 2021

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE

Mostyn Law Firm Mother's Day Winner

Source: Gerald Guidry / Radio One Digital


Before Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 9), we teamed with the Mostyn Law firm for a $5,000 giveaway to a deserving mother in the city. Entrants could visit the Mostyn Law firm page to nominate a deserving mother who has persevered beyond measure during the pandemic and our lucky winner was Chandra Brooks!

The Mostyn team surprised Chandra while she was having a Mother’s Day lunch with her husband Derek. Derek nominated his wife, detailing how during the pandemic, Chandra lost two of her sisters. While fighting through the grief, she stood up, taking in her nephews to live with her and her family during the pandemic.

“She is a tireless and motivating individual who is determined to make good things happen,” Derek said of his wife. “She inspires, leads and work with “our boys” to be their BEST self!”

Check out the gallery below as Chandra was presented with the $5,000 check courtesy of the Mostyn Law Firm! Congratulations again, Chandra!

Meet Our Mostyn Law Firm $5K Giveaway For Mother’s Day Winner!  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1. Chandra & Derek Brooks with Mostyn Law Firm

Chandra & Derek Brooks with Mostyn Law Firm Source:Radio One Digital

The happy family joins Mostyn Law Firm shortly after Chandra was presented with a $5,000 check as the winner of Mostyn Law Firm’s $5K Mother’s Day Giveaway.

2. Chandra Brooks & Mostyn Law Firm

Chandra Brooks & Mostyn Law Firm Source:Radio One Digital

Chandra Brooks poses with a representative from the Mostyn Law Firm

3. Chandra Brooks w/ Her $5K Check

Chandra Brooks w/ Her $5K Check Source:Radio One Digital

Chandra’s story is one of inspiration and perseverence. 

4. Chandra Brooks Receiving Her $5K Check

Chandra Brooks Receiving Her $5K Check Source:Radio One Digital

The Mostyn Law Firm surprised Chandra during a Mother’s Day dinner.

5. Mostyn Law Firm Mother’s Day Winner

Mostyn Law Firm Mother's Day Winner Source:Radio One Digital

Check presentation. 

6. Chandra Brooks Brought To Tears After Winning $5K

Chandra Brooks Brought To Tears After Winning $5K Source:Radio One Digital

The Mostyn Law Firm surprised Chandra during a Mother’s Day dinner.

7. Chandra Brooks Shocked As She Wins $5K

Chandra Brooks Shocked As She Wins $5K Source:Radio One Digital

“She is a tireless and motivating individual who is determined to make good things happen,” Derek Brooks said of his wife. “She inspires, leads and work with “our boys” to be their BEST self!”

Entertainment News
Amazon Prime’s Anthology Series ‘Solos’ Stars Morgan Freeman,…
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Villains Double The Trouble In Trailer For ‘Venom:…
 1 day ago
05.10.21
George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze…
 4 days ago
05.10.21
Megan Thee Stallion To Hosts New Online Reality…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Concerts Coming to…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 1 week ago
05.05.21
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With…
 1 week ago
05.03.21
Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Fest Expanding To 2 Days…
 2 weeks ago
05.05.21
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.21
Kid Cudi Collabs With NFL To Release Exclusive…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.21
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 2 weeks ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Punk Song That Reminds…
 2 weeks ago
04.28.21
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish Announces New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’
 2 weeks ago
04.27.21
Photos
Close