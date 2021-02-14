meghan markle , Prince Harry
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Expecting Baby No. 2

Posted February 14, 2021

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another baby royal baby, a spokesperson for the couple announced Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child”

The Buckingham Palace released a statement following the announcement, “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

This will be the couple’s second child and the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Expecting Baby No. 2  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

